House Homeland Security Chair Slams $1.3B Border Wall Deal

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration faced more heat Wednesday for awarding a $1.3 billion contract for border wall construction to Fisher Sand & Gravel, President Donald Trump's preferred construction company that is currently under government investigation. House Homeland Security Committee Chair Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., accused the Trump administration in a statement Wednesday of awarding the lucrative contract as a political tool, noting that the Pentagon's watchdog is already reviewing another border wall contract previously awarded to the North Dakota-based construction company, which does business as Fisher Industries. "If the administration cared about anything besides political optics and maximizing miles of fence in...

