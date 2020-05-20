Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Kazakh Mayor Sanctioned In Money Laundering Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has sanctioned the former mayor of Almaty, Kazakhstan, and his son after the two men were accused of subverting the discovery process in a $40 million money laundering lawsuit with the city of Almaty and BTA Bank.

In a Tuesday filing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker recommended that former mayor Viktor Khrapunov and his son, Ilyas Khrapunov, be barred from introducing or referring to materials that were not initially brought forward in discovery. The pair are accused of failing to be forthcoming with materials and information throughout the fact-finding process.

"They have approached discovery as...

