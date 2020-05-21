Bridgegate Has The Potential To Upend A Raft Of Prosecutions

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in Kelly v. U.S., the final chapter in a long-running political saga whose immediate consequence — gridlock on the George Washington Bridge — was eclipsed by a cascade of events that ultimately vanquished the presidential aspirations of New Jersey's erstwhile Gov. Chris Christie. In the case aptly coined "Bridgegate," prosecutors charged Christie's deputy chief of staff, Bridget Kelly, and the deputy executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, William Baroni, with orchestrating the shutdown of several Manhattan-bound lanes on the George Washington Bridge. As epitomized by...

