Fed. Gov't Sanctioned For Discovery Lapses In Census Fight

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge ordered the federal government Thursday to reimburse plaintiff organizations for their costs associated with the U.S. Department of Justice's failure to produce all discovery documents regarding the since-blocked citizenship question on the 2020 Census, but said there was no "clear and convincing" evidence the lapses were intentional. Although U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman said there was no evidence the government purposefully concealed hundreds of documents and that two witnesses provided false testimony, his order was far from an exoneration. Judge Furman said he would not be ordering further inquiries into the discovery issues or sanctioning any of...

