Tesla Investor Latest To Sue Elon Musk For Libel By Tweet

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A Tesla investor who runs the law website PlainSite became the latest person to sue CEO Elon Musk for libel by tweet on Wednesday, alleging Musk and another man perpetuated false allegations against him and his family for months to service "one of the largest securities frauds in American history."

In a 63-page pro se complaint, Aaron Greenspan — who describes himself as a Tesla short seller — claims that Tesla shareholder and customer Omar Qazi and his company Smick Enterprises Inc. have served as the "attack dog and ferocious online propagandist" for the automaker and its billionaire founder. Greenspan says Qazi and...

