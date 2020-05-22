Podhurst's Inaction Costs Its Damages Bid Against Venezuela

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Podhurst Orseck PA has been dropped from its bid to collect damages in a long-standing arbitration dispute in Mississippi federal court between U.S. shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls and Venezuela's Ministry of Defense after failing to file anything in the case for at least 11 years. Podhurst argued in 2006 that it was entitled to damages, based on its assertion that the ministry had erroneously stated that neither it nor Scruggs Law Firm were authorized to enter into a settlement on the ministry's behalf in the dispute over the refurbishment of two warships, according to Thursday's order by U.S. District Judge Halil Suleyman...

