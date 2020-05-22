Alaska Air Pilot Wins Class Status For Military Bias Suit

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Friday granted class status to a suit accusing Alaska Airlines of unlawfully denying pilots accrued vacation or sick time while out on military assignments, after the airline and the pilot who sued agreed on narrower class definitions. U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik granted Alaska Airlines pilot Leo Synoracki's motion for class certification in his Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act suit against the company. The two-page order found that there were factual and legal questions common to all class members, and that Synoracki would be a sufficient class representative. Synoracki moved for class certification...

