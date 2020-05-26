​​​​​​​Labaton Sucharow Takes Lead In WWE Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday named Labaton Sucharow LLP lead counsel in a consolidated proposed stockholder class action that alleges World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. hid souring relations with Saudi Arabia from investors, causing the stock price to drop when the facts came to light. U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff also named as lead plaintiff Firefighters' Pension System of the City of Kansas City, Missouri Trust, which says it lost $121,996.70 from its WWE investments as company executives predicted profiting off of its relationship with the Saudi government even as there was ongoing turmoil. Judge Rakoff chose the firefighters'...

