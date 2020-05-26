Investors Seek To Wrap $95M Deal On Bond Price-Fix Claims

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Investors accusing Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and HSBC of rigging the market for bonds issued by foreign governments are urging a New York federal court to approve a proposed allocation of the $95.5 million in settlements reached with the banks over the proposed class action. The Alaska Department of Revenue, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. and the Iron Workers Pension Plan of Western Pennsylvania asked U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos on Friday for preliminary approval of their notice to the settlement classes and allocation plan to put them one step closer to concluding the four-year court action. The judge previously granted initial approval of...

