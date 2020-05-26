Chinese Investors Push Again For Sanctions In Fraud Suit

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Chinese investors told an Illinois federal judge Tuesday that they're worried they won't learn what happened to $45 million they pumped into a failed Chicago real estate project before its owners go bankrupt and creditors line up to collect their money. In a status report, the investors urged U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras for a second time to either impose negative inferences or declare that the owners of the failed Carillon Tower project have defaulted on his "firm" April 3 deadline to chronologically prove how their money was spent. The project owners have filed four chronology reports with the court since...

