Tribal Group Calls DOI's Rule Swap 'Egregious' In Trust Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT) -- The federal government "egregiously" failed to consult tribes before changing its standard for how it takes land into trust, an organization representing 30 federally-recognized tribes said in an amicus brief filed in D.C. federal court. The United South and Eastern Tribes Sovereignty Protection Fund filed the brief Tuesday in a case brought by the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, which sued the Department of the Interior in 2018 after the Trump administration denied its land-into-trust application for a proposed casino in Taunton, Massachusetts. The tribes are particularly concerned about the DOI's new March guidance for land-into-trust applications, which replaced an Obama-era 2014 test....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS