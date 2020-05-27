3D-Printed Gun Firm Urges 9th Circ. To Revive Blueprint Deal

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- An organization that develops blueprints for 3D-printed guns has urged the Ninth Circuit to reinstate a deal with the U.S. Department of State allowing it to publish the firearm schematics online, calling states' challenge to the agreement a move against its First Amendment rights. Defense Distributed argued in a brief on Tuesday that the states that opposed the deal had no standing, and asked the appeals court to reverse a lower court's decision that deemed the agreement unlawful. The nonprofit also slammed the states' claims under the Administrative Procedure Act, saying that such formalities should not be able to disrupt constitutional rights....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS