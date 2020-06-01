King & Spalding Fights DQ Bid In WhatsApp Hacking Suit

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP fired back at WhatsApp's "drastic" bid to disqualify the law firm from representing an Israeli spyware company that the messaging app has accused of hacking its users' phones, arguing that FBI Director Christopher Wray and two others who previously advised WhatsApp departed the firm "long before" the suit was filed last year. Facebook-owned WhatsApp moved in late April to block King & Spalding from defending NSO Group in the hacking dispute being litigated in California federal court. The social media company cited previously nonpublic information about work that Wray and fellow former partners Cathy O'Neil and Nick Oldham...

