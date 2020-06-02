Papa John's Wants Out Of Renewed #MeToo Investor Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Papa John's has again asked a New York federal judge to dismiss a proposed securities fraud class action over a stock drop following #MeToo media reports of the pizza empire's workplace culture fostered by two top executives, saying public comments the company made weren't misleading. The pizza chain, along with former CEO John Schnatter and his successor Steve Ritchie, said in motions to dismiss Monday that the latest complaint, filed on April 30 by lead plaintiff Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement System, fails to show that Papa John's International Inc. and its top executives had a duty to disclose to shareholders their...

