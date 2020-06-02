Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DHS Can Exempt Immigration Programs From Enviro Review

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security can exclude certain immigration policies from review over environmental harm after a California federal judge ruled that the exemption doesn't lead to higher immigration numbers, let alone population-driven ecological degradation.

U.S. District Judge M. James Lorenz held Monday that conservation groups lacked standing to challenge an exemption DHS uses to exclude some immigration programs from environmental reviews, finding that the carve-out doesn't foster the ecological harm the groups claim.

"None of plaintiffs' evidence supports a reasonable inference that [the exemption] causes an increase in immigration," he said.

With the backing of the Center for Immigration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!