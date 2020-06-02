DHS Can Exempt Immigration Programs From Enviro Review

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security can exclude certain immigration policies from review over environmental harm after a California federal judge ruled that the exemption doesn't lead to higher immigration numbers, let alone population-driven ecological degradation. U.S. District Judge M. James Lorenz held Monday that conservation groups lacked standing to challenge an exemption DHS uses to exclude some immigration programs from environmental reviews, finding that the carve-out doesn't foster the ecological harm the groups claim. "None of plaintiffs' evidence supports a reasonable inference that [the exemption] causes an increase in immigration," he said. With the backing of the Center for Immigration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS