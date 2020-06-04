Law Firm Seeks To Toss DirecTV Subscriber's RICO Claim

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A New York law firm on Thursday said it didn't take part in any illicit conspiracy as the firm urged a New Jersey federal court to toss a beauty salon owner's New Jersey Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claim that the firm tried to extort money from her over purportedly unauthorized DirecTV services. Lonstein Law Office PC and two of its attorneys asked the court to nix plaintiff Angela Joaquin's RICO claim against them, saying they were lawfully acting on behalf of the satellite TV giant by sending her letters regarding the alleged misuse of residential services at her business...

