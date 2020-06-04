Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Facebook Judge Rips $550M Biometric Privacy Deal

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tore into Facebook's proposed $550 million biometric privacy settlement with a class of Illinois users Thursday, saying he won't yet grant preliminary approval and has many questions about a deal that gives users just 1.25% of what they could be entitled to under the Prairie State's biometric privacy law.

A California district court had numerous questions about a deal that gives Facebook users just a tiny fraction of what they could be entitled to under Illinois' biometric privacy law. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge James Donato acknowledged that $550 million is...

