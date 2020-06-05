Google, Others Warn Justices About Jury Setting FRAND Rate

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Google and other tech leaders have told the U.S. Supreme Court the Federal Circuit was wrong to find that a jury must determine what constitutes a reasonable royalty rate for Ericsson's standard-essential patents and that the ruling threatens the vital role judges play in resolving licensing disputes. Google LLC, HTC Corp. and three technology industry groups filed an amicus brief Friday supporting a high court petition from TCL Communication Technology, which is locked in a licensing dispute with Ericsson. The petition targets a December ruling that threw out the rate a judge had determined at a bench trial was fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory,...

