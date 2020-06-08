Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOI Must Redo Mashpee Ruling, Leave Land In Trust

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has halted the U.S. Department of the Interior's plan to take out of trust the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe's land intended for a casino project, saying the Trump administration didn't properly weigh the tribe's evidence when deciding to undo an Obama-era decision to acquire the land.

U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman ruled Friday that the DOI didn't follow the standards of a 2014 M-Opinion from the department's solicitor when it issued its 2018 ruling that the tribe shouldn't have had its land taken into trust in 2015 for its proposed First Light casino project in Taunton, Massachusetts....

