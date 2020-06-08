Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EPA Wants To Rid Itself Of Latest Ozone Pollution Suit

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said a coalition of states led by New Jersey can't ask a federal court to impose deadlines on the agency's obligation to hold states accountable for the downwind-floating ozone they emit, which worsens air quality on the East Coast. 

The agency said Friday that the Clean Air Act's citizen suit provisions only allows New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts and New York City to sue if they are pushing to enforce "a mandatory, non-discretionary duty," which doesn't exist in this case. Without that mandatory duty, the court lacks jurisdiction, the EPA's memorandum arguing for summary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!