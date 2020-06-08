EPA Wants To Rid Itself Of Latest Ozone Pollution Suit

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said a coalition of states led by New Jersey can't ask a federal court to impose deadlines on the agency's obligation to hold states accountable for the downwind-floating ozone they emit, which worsens air quality on the East Coast. The agency said Friday that the Clean Air Act's citizen suit provisions only allows New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts and New York City to sue if they are pushing to enforce "a mandatory, non-discretionary duty," which doesn't exist in this case. Without that mandatory duty, the court lacks jurisdiction, the EPA's memorandum arguing for summary...

