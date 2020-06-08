Ford Wants New PowerShift Trial After Driver Atty 'Misconduct'

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Ford has urged a California federal judge to scrap a jury's finding that it violated California's lemon law by refusing to buy back a Focus with problems in its PowerShift transmission, arguing its $23,155 trial loss was the result of a "strategy of pervasive misconduct" by the plaintiffs. In a pair of motions, one arguing for a new trial and one seeking an entry of judgment in its favor, Ford Motor Co. on Friday urged U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. to toss a Los Angeles jury's December finding that the automaker had violated California's Song-Beverly Act. The trial is part...

