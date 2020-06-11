11th Circ. Asked To Revive Pulse Shooting Social Media Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Survivors and relatives of victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre have asked the Eleventh Circuit to reverse the dismissal of their suit against Twitter, Google and Facebook, saying they've established that the shooter was radicalized by materials the Islamic State posted on its platforms. In their Wednesday brief, the plaintiffs urged the court to vacate and reverse an April ruling from the Middle District of Florida, in which the judge denied them leave to amend and dismissed the case with prejudice. They argued the trial court misconstrued the causation requirement of the Anti-Terrorism Act, saying ISIS's attack proximately caused their...

