Yankees To Appeal Rakoff Order Unsealing Sign-Stealing Doc

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The New York Yankees and Major League Baseball said Monday they will appeal U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff's decision to unseal a 2017 letter concerning the league's investigation into alleged sign-stealing, as part of a suit by fantasy baseball contestants claiming they were duped by such cheating scandals. The Yankees and MLB filed a notice of appeal following Judge Rakoff's ruling on Friday to unseal the letter, which was sent by league commissioner Rob Manfred to Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman. While the Yankees have argued the release of the letter will cause the team "significant reputational injury," Judge Rakoff said access...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS