Judge Flays Ticket Biz For 'Complete Lack Of Candor'

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday blocked Seat Scouts LLC from selling assets covered by a preliminary injunction, lambasting the parties for "a literally never-ending letter-writing campaign" that is "utterly devoid of legal argument yet filled with ad hominem attacks." In a strongly worded three-page order, U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein expressed concern at Seat Scout's apparent "underhanded maneuvers and essentially complete lack of candor" as well as its attempts to do everything it could to avoid paying Broker Genius Inc. the $4.5 million judgment it won in January 2019. "For nearly two years, Seat Scouts has alternated between...

