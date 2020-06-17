Greens Can't Sue Over Land Use Deal, Tribe Tells 9th Circ.

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Native American tribe has told the Ninth Circuit a lower court wrongly held it waived sovereign immunity in a land use suit by environmental groups objecting to a settlement over a failed casino, saying the groups can't sue because they weren't a party to the deal. The Guidiville Rancheria of California said in a brief Tuesday that a group known as Sprawldef — or the Sustainability, Parks, Recycling and Wildlife Legal Defense Fund — along with Citizens for East Shore Parks and a few residents cannot sue the tribe because it never waived its sovereign immunity when the groups filed...

