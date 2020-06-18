Saul Ewing Adds Longtime Litigator For Miami Dolphins

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A former Shutts & Bowen LLP litigator with experience as lead trial counsel for a broad range of companies and a resume that includes advising professional sports leagues and teams such as the Miami Dolphins has joined Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP's Miami office, the law firm said. Angela de Cespedes joins Saul Ewing as a partner in its litigation practice and will contribute her talents to a number of industry groups, such as sports and entertainment, hospitality, technology and products liability, according to the firm. In addition to representing sports leagues, teams and stadium owners, she guides commercial property...

