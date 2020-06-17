King & Spalding Beats DQ Bid In WhatsApp Hacking Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has denied WhatsApp's bid to block King & Spalding LLP from defending spyware company NSO Group from allegations of hacking WhatsApp users' phones, finding that the BigLaw giant's prior work for WhatsApp is not a conflict of interest. Facebook-owned WhatsApp had moved for King & Spalding to be removed from the case, which centers on allegations that NSO hacked into the phones of 1,400 users, including human rights attorneys, because the law firm had previously gained insight on WhatsApp's encryption technology when it was hired in 2015 to "analyze and protect" the privacy-preserving system amid legal pressure from the U.S. Department...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS