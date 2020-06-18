Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sheldon Silver Still Deserves 7 Years, Prosecutors Say

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 12:39 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Wednesday urged a Manhattan judge in New York to resentence former New York state Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver to seven years in prison, notwithstanding the Second Circuit's January decision to reverse parts of Silver's seven-count corruption conviction.

In a June 17 letter to U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, the government referred her back to its July 2018 presentence investigation report, reiterating its contention that "Silver is an example of why the public has lost faith in their elected officials" and reminding the judge that she'd determined at Silver's earlier sentencing that seven years in federal lockup would...

