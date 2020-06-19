Texas Justices To Review Trade Secret Sealing In $706M Suit

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 1:37 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to review whether a company that won a $706 million jury verdict in a trade secrets dispute is allowed to keep sealed records that had been admitted as trial exhibits. HouseCanary Inc. won the record-setting verdict — which was reversed June 3 — in a real estate appraisal intellectual property dispute and is fighting to keep sealed trial exhibits to protect its trade secrets. The state high court granted HouseCanary's August petition to review a ruling from the Fourth Court of Appeals that because the company didn't follow proper document sealing procedures laid out in Texas...

