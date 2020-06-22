Google Says Firms Are Trying To Relitigate Privacy Case

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Google has urged a California federal judge to toss a case alleging the company violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, claiming the same law firms filed four cases on the issue before the current case and asking the court not to "reward" the actions of the plaintiffs. In a Friday filing, Google LLC claimed the law firms Ahdoot & Wolfson PC and Carey Rodriguez Milian Gonya LLP have brought similar cases against Google in Illinois, all alleging the tech giant violated BIPA. According to all five lawsuits, Google Photos, a free photo-storage service, collected and stored users' "face templates" through...

