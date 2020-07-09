Patent Cases To Watch In The Second Half Of 2020

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A wave of U.S. Supreme Court petition denials has made 2020 a bit of a letdown for patent attorneys, but there are several high-profile cases on the horizon that could decide the fate of Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges and biosimilars law, and offer more clarity on licensing standard essential patents. While the high court dashed hopes that it would provide guidance on patent eligibility, the retroactive application of America Invents Act reviews and the PTAB overruling trial courts, there are still significant questions that the justices and other courts may be ready to tackle. Here's a rundown of the cases that could have a big...

