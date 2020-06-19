Gov't Fights Acquittal For Ex-CIA Coder In WikiLeaks Case

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors want a New York federal judge to uphold a former CIA programmer's conviction for lying to federal investigators and to deny his acquittal bid on espionage charges that prosecutors plan to retry after a jury deadlocked, they said on Friday. Former CIA programmer Joshua Schulte, 31, was convicted in March of lying to the FBI, but jurors deadlocked on charges alleging he disseminated classified national security information by leaking a trove of hacking tools to WikiLeaks. Prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office, who plan to retry Schulte on the deadlocked charges, responded on Friday to his May 15...

