Uber Rider Calls Arbiter's 'Joke' No Laughing Matter

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT) -- An Uber customer has challenged in New York federal court the ride-hailing giant's contention that an arbitrator was just joking about tossing a price-fixing suit to placate Uber, saying his remark clearly showed bias. Uber Technologies Inc. said earlier in June that part of the antitrust proceeding in which the arbitrator talked about throwing out the suit because he was afraid of crossing the powerful company was only in jest and one of several times he was kidding. But litigant Spencer Meyer, in legal papers Friday, told U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff that the arbitrator saying he feared the consequences...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS