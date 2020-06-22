2nd Circ. Says Gov't Didn't Overreach In FIFA Convictions

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday upheld the jury convictions of two former South American soccer officials in the wide-ranging FIFA corruption crackdown, finding that prosecutors did not overreach in applying U.S. law to foreign conduct given the case involved bribes processed through U.S. banks. A three-judge Second Circuit panel found that the convictions of Juan Angel Napout, the former president of the South American soccer confederation known as CONMEBOL, and Jose Maria Marin, the former president of the Brazilian soccer federation, "rest upon permissible domestic applications of the wire fraud statute." Napout and Marin were convicted in December 2017 on wire...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS