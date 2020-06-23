NBC, Rory McIlroy Hit With TM Suit Over 'Golfpass' Service

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- NBCUniversal Media LLC, its Golf Channel and professional golfer Rory McIlroy stole the name and concept of their "Golfpass" subscription service from a golf club app developer, monopolizing the market for online tee time bookings, according to a trademark infringement suit filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. GolfClub LLC operates a one-of-its-kind mobile app called Golfpass, which provides a platform for golfers to reserve tee times and access golf instruction, according to the complaint, and has used the Golfpass mark for more than two years to build a brand among golfers. GolfClub filed an application for Golfpass with the U.S. Patent...

