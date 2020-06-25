NSO Group Says WhatsApp Can't Get Injunction Over Hacking

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- NSO Group has urged a California federal judge to deny Facebook-owned WhatsApp's bid to permanently bar the Israeli spyware company from using or "interfering" with the social media platforms, as the messaging app accuses NSO Group of hacking its users. NSO Group claimed in a motion on Wednesday that WhatsApp doesn't have standing for an injunction, because it already fixed the security flaw NSO Group exploited. It argued that WhatsApp's bid is "a stalking horse for what they really want: a permanent injunction, totally untethered from NSO's alleged conduct, designed to punish a company hated by certain of plaintiffs' stakeholders and,...

