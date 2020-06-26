The Week In Bankruptcy: Virus Dominoes Continue To Fall

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- As the fourth month of COVID-19 winds down, bankruptcy filings across several industries continue to increase. The tendrils of the economic disruption wrought by the pandemic have worked their way further into the energy and retail sectors and toppled a longtime staple in the family entertainment industry. Others have managed to navigate their way through the Chapter 11 process despite the difficulties of conducting business in the "new normal" created by the coronavirus. New Cases CEC Entertainment Inc., the parent company of family pizza-arcade chain Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza, hit Chapter 11 last week after weeks of closures...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS