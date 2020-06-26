Alleged Plane Parts Fraudster Extradited To NY, Feds Say

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in New York announced Friday the extradition from Italy of a Belgian man accused of using two companies to illicitly acquire and resell millions of dollars' worth of aircraft parts. Audrey Strauss, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement Friday that defendant Stefan Gillier had been brought to the United States following his May 2019 arrest for the alleged ploy, which prosecutors say spanned from 2004 to 2010 and targeted manufacturers and distributors. "Gillier and his co-conspirator allegedly effectuated the scheme through fraudulent companies, phony references, stop orders on checks after...

