WWE Looks To Drop 'Fraud-By-Hindsight' Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. asked a New York federal judge on Friday to toss a proposed stockholder class action that claims the WWE inflated its stock price by hiding that a deal with Saudi Arabia was falling apart, calling the suit an "impermissible fraud-by-hindsight case." The WWE said it didn't make misleading statements that caused the stock price to drop and investors to lose money, as the consolidated class action alleges, but used cautionary language while remaining optimistic about business relations in the Middle East. Executives "honestly believed" the optimistic statements that were "appropriately cautioning that negotiations might not result in...

