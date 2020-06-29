Coalition Says Trump Can't Strip Calif. Emissions Authority

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A California-led coalition told the D.C. Circuit on Monday that the federal government overreached when it departed from long-standing practice and rescinded a Clean Air Act waiver that allowed California to set its own greenhouse gas standards and run a zero-emissions vehicle program. About two dozens states and several major cities, including Los Angeles and New York City, joined environmental and public health groups in telling the appeals court that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Transportation can't withdraw California's authority to set its own emissions standards that pushed automakers to build cleaner cars. The coalition was joined...

