High Court Won't Touch Trump's Border Wall Waivers

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 10:39 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up environmental groups' challenge to the Trump administration's power to bypass federal and local laws for the expedited construction of portions of the border wall. The decision permits the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to continue using the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act to waive federal and local checks over the construction of 145 miles of the administration's long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall. The Center for Biological Diversity, the Animal Legal Defense Fund, Defenders of Wildlife and the Southwest Environmental Center filed suit against DHS and acting secretary Chad Wolf, arguing...

