Weinstein To Pay $19M To End Accusers' Class Action

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 11:59 PM EDT) -- Hollywood producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, along with some of his companies and associates, has agreed to pay nearly $19 million to end a putative class action alleging that he sexually harassed and abused dozens of women, the women said Tuesday in New York federal court. Harvey Weinstein is shown arriving at court in Manhattan during his rape and sexual assault trial in February. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) The deal, which requires the approval of the district court as well the bankruptcy court thanks to The Weinstein Co. Holdings LLC's Chapter 11 filing, resolves a suit from the New York Office of...

