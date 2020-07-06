Avenatti's Freedom Extended Ahead Of Calif. Embezzling Trial

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge overseeing Michael Avenatti's December embezzlement trial extended his temporary release from a Manhattan prison following his conviction for extorting Nike, giving him 60 more days of freedom Monday despite federal prosecutors' concerns that the embattled attorney violated bail conditions. During a teleconference status hearing in the embezzlement case against Avenatti, U.S. District Judge James Selna extended the attorney's supervised release another two months after it's set to expire July 24, saying he could alter that decision if it's discovered Avenatti violated his bail conditions by accessing the internet while assisting his counsel with the discovery process....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS