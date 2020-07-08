PF Chang's Servers Win Cert. In Suit Over Untipped Wages

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- P.F. Chang's servers who claimed they were shortchanged wages for untipped tasks won conditional certification of their collective action Wednesday as a Pennsylvania federal judge found they met the burden of making a "modest factual showing" that the restaurant's policy hurt their paychecks. U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody largely relied on the certifications of 11 workers claiming they only received tip credit wage instead of standard minimum wage for side work, even though they spent a quarter to half of their time on the untipped tasks. The workers alleged the pay structure violates the Fair Labor Standards Act. "Although P.F....

