Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PF Chang's Servers Win Cert. In Suit Over Untipped Wages

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- P.F. Chang's servers who claimed they were shortchanged wages for untipped tasks won conditional certification of their collective action Wednesday as a Pennsylvania federal judge found they met the burden of making a "modest factual showing" that the restaurant's policy hurt their paychecks.

U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody largely relied on the certifications of 11 workers claiming they only received tip credit wage instead of standard minimum wage for side work, even though they spent a quarter to half of their time on the untipped tasks. The workers alleged the pay structure violates the Fair Labor Standards Act.

"Although P.F....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!