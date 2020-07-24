Privacy And Cybersecurity Cases To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2020

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- From two cases that could define the scope of a hotly debated computer crimes law to a U.S. Supreme Court dispute set to rattle the landscape of federal robocall and text message litigation, the second half of 2020 should be busy in the world of cybersecurity and privacy law. Here are five cases worth watching in the coming months. Georgia Police Officer CFAA Case Has Far-Reaching Impact The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on whether a former Georgia police officer breached the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act by "exceeding" his "authorized" access to government databases to look up what he thought was...

