New Pharma Co. Defenses For 'Innovator Liability' Claims

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Under a theory known as "innovator liability," a handful of states have permitted plaintiffs who only ingested a generic medication to sue the pharmaceutical company that manufactured the branded form of the medication. Although they represent a minority,[1] courts in California,[2] Massachusetts,[3] Vermont[4] and Illinois[5] have recognized some form of innovator liability. Plaintiffs using the innovator liability theory can avoid federal law preempting failure-to-warn claims against generic manufacturers by instead filing their claims against the branded manufacturer — even though they never ingested the brand medication.[6] In these cases, plaintiffs usually argue that because the branded manufacturer controls the label, and...

