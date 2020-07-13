Weinstein Accusers Call $19M Class Deal 'A Cruel Hoax'

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Several of Harvey Weinstein's accusers have lodged their opposition to the proposed $18.9 million settlement the Hollywood producer and convicted rapist reached to end a putative class action in New York alleging he sexually abused dozens of women, on Monday calling the deal "a cruel hoax" that would benefit Weinstein more than his accusers. The nearly $19 million deal proposed last month — which requires the approval of the district court as well as a bankruptcy court thanks to The Weinstein Co. Holdings LLC's Chapter 11 filing — would resolve a suit from the New York Office of the Attorney General accusing...

