Amazon, T-Mobile Pan 'Implausible' Age Bias Lawsuit

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit claiming Amazon and T-Mobile discriminated against a class of older applicants by targeting younger workers in Facebook job ads "rests on an implausible series of assumptions," the businesses have told a California federal court in a bid to toss the latest version of the novel suit. The companies on Friday moved the court dismiss the sixth version of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act suit, arguing the job seekers can't show they were denied job opportunities. Because the would-be workers weren't interested in the ads they challenge, they can't "connect [the] alleged age-targeted advertising to the denial of their...

