Facebook Beats NSO's Bid To Toss WhatsApp Hacking Suit

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has declined to dismiss allegations that Israeli spyware company NSO hacked WhatsApp's users' phones, signing off on what legal observers had called a novel theory of liability under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton issued an order late Thursday approving three of the Facebook-owned messaging services' four causes of action, saying the company failed only to state a claim on allegations that NSO Group Technologies damaged its servers. WhatsApp can state a claim for violation of the CFAA, because its allegations meet an "exceeds authorized access" prong of the law, even...

