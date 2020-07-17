EU Top Court Leaves US Data Transfers On Shaky Ground

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The European Court of Justice blunted the blow of its Privacy Shield invalidation Thursday by finding that companies can still use another popular data transfer tool to send personal information outside the European Union, but the extent to which data will be allowed to continue to flow to the U.S. remains uncertain. Following the EU high court's decision to strike down the Privacy Shield data transfer mechanism, scores of multinationals are expected to turn in earnest to standard contractual clauses, which the Court of Justice concluded weren't doomed by the same concerns over U.S. surveillance that took down Privacy Shield....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS